$500,000 building re-use grant sought for hospital

A state grant of up to $500,000 is being sought by Mount Airy officials on behalf of Northern Regional Hospital to aid a construction project and the creation of more than 50 jobs there.
The city commissioners took action at a recent meeting authorizing municipal staff members to submit an application for the grant to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
If it is successful, the funds would be used for the construction of a 25,000-square-foot medical office building on land the hospital owns along South Street.
That facility is part of a major expansion announced by Northern Regional Hospital in May, to include the addition of the office building, a parking deck and other facilities at an estimated total cost of $11 million.
Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Lumsden recently has been engaged in discussions with the Surry County Economic Development Partnership about the possibility of obtaining the state money.
It would come from a rural health building reuse grant program of the Department of Commerce.
Surry Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker, the county’s chief industrial recruiter, says Mount Airy has sought building reuse grants before, primarily to aid manufacturing companies desiring to use the funds to expand and upfit their facilities.
The hospital project is a little different, Mount Airy Community Development Director Martin Collins, the city’s government’s main grant seeker, acknowledged Friday.
“It’s not reusing a 40-year-old vacant building,” Collins said of the usual type of target for the reuse program. “It’s going to be a brand-new building.”
However, the lack of the “reuse” element should make no difference, according to the community development director.
“It’s a new building (involved), but it potentially qualifies,” he said of Department of Commerce guidelines designed for rural health facilities which are the same as those for previous industrial grants.
If the application bears fruit, the city of Mount Airy would be responsible for managing the grant funds, which has been the case in the past.
The sum of a grant awarded will be based on the amount of new jobs the hospital achieves and the number of qualified projects also seeking the state funding through a competitive process, according to Tucker.
Hospital officials estimate that the new medical office building will result in 50-plus “high-paying” positions.
Tucker’s partnership group believes helping Northern Regional obtain the grant to reduce the costs of constructing the facility is a good economic-development project for the community.
A local 5% match will be required for funds received, which can come from the city government or any other local contributor, according to information from Tucker.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.