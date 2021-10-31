Surry Central students spice things up

October 31, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Lakken Cline shows off a creepy jack-o-lantern.

Katelyn Willis holding her jack-o-lantern.

Freshmen Jasmine Moreno, Layla Sawyers, Jaiden Bledsoe, and sophomore Hayden Dickerson show off their handiwork.

Sophomore Kevin Armenta with a purple jack-o-lantern.

Sophomores Nicole Cossio and Selena Romero show off their work.

Visual Arts students at Surry Central High School recently decided to spice things up a big — or at least, pumpkin spice things up.

Students created double pinch pot Jack Lanterns for Halloween. Designs varied from cute to creepy.