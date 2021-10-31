Roberts reappointed to Southeast Tourism board

A local tourism official has been reappointed to the governing board of the Southeast Tourism Society.
Jessica Roberts, executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the Tourism Partnership of Surry County, was approved for a new two-year term on the board of directors for the organization headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.
The Southeast Tourism Society (STS), founded in 1983, is a non-profit group dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 13 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia — and the District of Columbia.
Roberts’ reappointment was announced earlier this month.
“It truly is an honor to be selected as a member of the Southeast Tourism Society Board of Directors and be able to serve a second term to represent the state of North Carolina,” she commented Thursday.
“I am very honored to serve beside so many leaders in the industry throughout the Southeast and represent Mount Airy and Surry County to work together to promote travel throughout the Southeast.”
Roberts added that while the Georgia-based entity has a regional focus, her involvement with it benefits this community.
“Tourism is a vital component of our local economy,” she explained.
“And being a part of organizations like the Southeast Tourism Society allows us to help our local businesses and industry partners by providing education, research and important information on the industry so that we can all be successful as tourism partners.”
Being a member of the governing board for the Southeast Tourism Society has special significance, according to Monica Smith, its president and CEO.
“The STS Board of Directors are leaders within the tourism industry, who provide both vision and guidance for the association, which has been critical as STS launched new programs and serves to meet the needs of our members in the midst of the pandemic,” Smith said in a statement.
“The board’s leadership provides valuable insight and direction as STS continues to advocate for and support the tourism industry and promoting travel to our region,” the group official noted.
“Each board member brings a unique skill set or expertise that will help us to continue enhancing professional development within our industry, effective advocacy efforts and the development of new networking and recognition programs for our members.”
Along with spearheading local tourism programs for the better part of two decades, Roberts has been involved in other regional efforts that benefit Mount Airy and Surry County.
Earlier this year, she became president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, which is considered the marketing arm of the scenic highway.
It is a non-profit entity formed in 1949, made up of businesses and organizations that serve visitors along the corridor of the Shenandoah National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park
In addition, Roberts chairs the Executive Committee of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission headquartered in Winston-Salem, which seeks to lure movie and television productions to Surry and other communities in the region. She has held that position since 2018.
