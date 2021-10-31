Halloween Fiesta scares up a crowd

Taking a quick slide before venturing further into the Fiesta.
Lizbeth and Giovanni showing off their painted faces.
Arianna, age 4, had a cheering section as she played on of the many games.
Ashley and Aubree (age 4) watch the parachute ride. Both agreed that anything chocolate makes the best Halloween candy.
Enjoying the view from above at the Dobson Halloween Fiesta.
Dobson Square Park was the host this weekend to an event that blended together the Latin Fest and Halloween into the Dobson Halloween Fiesta.
Dark clouds were an unwelcome sight for all the local events this weekend, and as the sun sent bright rays down onto the Fiesta participants it did not seem to matter.
The turnout was robust for a day that had a cool breeze and the threat of rain lingering. Dobson Town Manager Laura Neely was busy selling ride wrist bands at the entrance. Neely said she was pleased with the turnout especially given the large number of other events being held this weekend around the area.
The Fiesta had been in works for several months before Saturday’s event. Neely said planning began in the summer months but an eye was being kept on COVID-19 numbers. It was only in September that the green light was given for the Fiesta, and plans laid out in advance were then put into action.
Carnival rides were set up much like in Spring Folly events that Dobson has had in the past. R&D Amusements came in to set up the rides for the Fiesta, and the lines proved that people wanted to ride them. Unlimited ride wrist bands meant that one trip on the spinning tea cups could be quickly followed by another, for those who dare.
“Me? No way,” Shelly Rourke said of getting on a ride. “I’m too old for that. Don’t you know that’s for those young ones up there?” as she pointed to a Disney princess riding with a Marvel hero.
An assortment of community groups had skill games set up as one Spiderman was seen attacking the balloons on the cork board with a torrent of darts. No shenanigans from midway barkers here, these games could actually be won and Spiderman was pleased with his haul.
The high pitch squeal of a trumpet from the other side of the park signaled the mariachi band had started back up again. Neely gave special thanks to Marlene Lopez for helping to arrange for the live music.
Bringing the Latin Fest together this year with a Halloween event made sense after so many events were canceled last year. Putting the colors, décor and sounds of Hispanic culture on display and pairing it with a fun Halloween event was the goal for organizers.
For participants the goal was easy, “People just really want to get out and do something,” Neely said. Heading back home with some free candy never hurt either.