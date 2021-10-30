Westfield selects September Leaders of the Month

October 30, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Autumn Chandler

<p>Cainen Anderson</p>

Cainen Anderson

<p>Aurora White</p>

Aurora White

<p>Levi Shelton</p>

Levi Shelton

<p>Laci Vandunk</p>

Laci Vandunk

<p>Jayden Flores</p>

Jayden Flores

<p>Allison Guerra</p>

Allison Guerra

<p>Trae Flippen</p>

Trae Flippen

<p>Joslynn Penn</p>

Joslynn Penn

<p>Alex Hodges</p>

Alex Hodges

<p>Bo King</p>

Bo King

<p>Ramiro Juarez</p>

Ramiro Juarez

<p>Ayanna Martin</p>

Ayanna Martin

Westfield Elementary School has named 13 students as September Students of the Month.

“These students were chosen by their peers for being accountable,” the school said in announcing the names. “These students are staying committed to learning and growing.”

Each student received a book to take home.