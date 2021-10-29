Oil spill delays traffic on Rockford Street

October 29, 2021 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Oil is seen leaking across Rockford Street. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

<p>Surry County emergency services, Hazmat and Ultimate Environmental responded to the spill. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)</p>

Surry County emergency services, Hazmat and Ultimate Environmental responded to the spill. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

A happy Friday it was not as two 350 gallon oil drums toppled over and spilled onto the roadway on Rockford Street. Surry County emergency services, Surry Hazmat and a team from Ultimate Environmental were on scene quickly to mitigate the damage.

Crowds were standing in small groups on Rockford Street on either side of the road. Traffic coming from Highway 52 was backed up a great deal as Rockford condensed down to one lane in front of Scenic Ford.

The parking lot to Scenic was blocked, meaning customers on the lot were there for the long haul and additional customers were not able to enter. Scenic Ford employees were anxiously watching the progress as one of the cleanup crew used suction to clear standing oil from the road and the gutter.

“The only thing I really saw was that these barrels kind of fell off as soon as (the driver) came around the curve,” Adam Martin said standing in the parking lot of Simmons Nissan. Others heard a commotion or the sirens, but did not see the oil drums make their fateful tumble.

A member of Surry County Hazmat advised that they had prevented the spill from reaching a nearby storm drain.