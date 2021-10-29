Police reports

October 28, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Graham Field was the scene of a breaking and entering crime that was discovered Wednesday morning, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

A building at the park/playground facility on Jones School Road, which is owned by the Surry County government, was forcibly entered, with damage resulting to a wooden window cover and frame. No property was listed as missing.

• A vehicle was discovered stolen Monday at 116 Bluemont Road, the address for Mayberry Garage. The theft targeted a 2000 Toyota Camry owned by Roy David Neal of Augusta, Georgia.

It is described as white in color and bearing Georgia tag number XF7067. The car is valued at $2,000.

• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense occurred Monday at Mullins Pawn Shop on Caudle Drive, where a known suspect sold stolen items to the business.

Included were three 14-carat gold items, listed as a 23-inch chain, a “Playboy” charm and hoop earrings. Although the identity of the individual selling those pieces is known, no charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

• Christopher Lee Wolfe, 27, of Statesville, was arrested last Friday on a second-degree trespassing charge after refusing to leave Walmart when told to do so by a store employee, police records note.

A local magistrate ordered that Wolfe be held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 29.