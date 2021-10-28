7 charged in catalytic converter thefts

October 28, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Seven men have been charged in relation to a string of catalytic converter thefts that began in August, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with two of them still at large as of Thursday afternoon.

Catalytic converters, which help reduce harmful pollutants generated by gasoline and diesal engines, are sometimes targeted by thieves because they contain platinum. In recent months, a string of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in both Mount Airy and Surry County.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said they had arrested seven men — three from Surry County, two from Virginia, one from Walnut Cove, and one from Thomasville— and charged them in relation to several of the thefts, along with related crimes. The seven, thus far, have been charged in thefts which occured from vehicles at Mount Airy Meat Center, Temple Baptist Church, The Sanctuary Church, Vast Equipment, White Plains Baptist Church, 4409 Haystack Road, 108 Knob Drive, Smith Rowe Construction, and Friendly Chapel Church.

Those charged include:

– Ethan Wayne Gibson, 25, of 92 Gladeville Heights Drive, Galax, Virginia, who was charged with one count of felony possession of a motor vehicle and one count of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. Gibson has been linked to the Mount Airy Meat Center complaint. Gibson has not yet been apprehended on the charges, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

– Tony Lee Shinault, 50, of 196 North Franklin Road, Mount Airy, was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering of a building, one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, one count of felony attempted larceny of vehicle parts, four counts of larceny, two counts of injury to personal property, one count of damaging a computer, one count of felony breaking and entering a business, one count of felony larceny, and one count of felony possession of stolen goods.

Shinault has been linked to the Temple Baptist Church, The Sanctuary Church, and Vast Equipment complaints. Shinault received a secured bond of $45,500 and has a scheduled court date of Nov. 10.

– Johnny Wayne Bledsoe, 40, of 217 Wilbur Doss Road, Dobson, was charged with three three counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and three counts of injury to personal property. Bledsoe has been linked to the White Plains Baptist Church, 4409 Haystack Road, and 108 Knob Drive complaints. Bledsoe was placed under secured bond of $11,500with a first scheduled appearance in court this week.

– Anthony David Bledsoe, 20, of 217 Wilbur Doss Road, Dobson, was charged with seven counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and six counts of injury to personal property. Bledsoe has been linked to the White Plains Baptist Church, 4409 Haystack Road, and 108 Knob Drive complaints. Bledsoe received a secured bond of $15,000 with a first appearance in court this week.

– Sage Andrew White, 30, of 1065 Alamo Drive, Walnut Cove, was charged with one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of felony possession of stolen goods. White has been linked to the Smith Rowe Construction complaint. White has not yet been arrested on the charges.

– Calob Layne Williams, 25, of 515 Paul Kennedy Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of felony possession of stolen goods. Williams has been linked to the Smith Rowe Construction complaint. Williams was placed under a $60,000 secured bond with a first appearance in court this week.

– Freddie Lee Willard Jr., 41, of 4646 Little Dan River Road, Claudville, Virginia, was charged with one count of tampering with vehicle parts and one count of injury to personal property. Willard has been linked to the Friendly Chapel Church complaint. He received a secured bond of $3,000 with a first court date this week.