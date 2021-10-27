October 27, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By Matthew Chapman Mount Airy News Intern

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s Travis Frye and Debbie McCliment load up quarts of chicken stew during last year’s Granite City Chicken Stew event. (Submitted photo)

With fall — and chilly temperatures — in the air, The Greater Mount Airy Chamber Commerce is holding its second annual Granite City Chicken Stew and auction.

The event began last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had forced the chamber to cancel the annual Autumn Leaves Festival.

“In 2020, COVID hit us really hard,” says the Chamber Program and Events Director Travis Frye.

The Autumn Leaves Festival brings in a majority of the chamber’s money every year, so its absence was a huge setback. Searching for a way to accumulate the money they usually do, the city needed a new event — an event that people would participate in as well as follow COVID protocols. From this, the Granite City Chicken Stew was created.

“This idea was spawned from the necessity of funds,” says Frye.

Anyone who wishes to buy the chicken stew is more than welcome. Upon ordering you will receive a quart of chicken stew, four packs of oyster crackers, eating utensils, sweet treats, and hand sanitizing wipes, all in a carryout bag.

Last year the sweet treats were provided by Chic-fil-a and Ridgecrest Retirement Home, who both contributed cookies.

The chicken stew is made by All Sauced Up Barbeque, located in Pilot Mountain. The chamber stresses pre-orders. After Nov. 1, you will not be able to order anymore. This early deadline is so that All Sauced Up Barbeque has time to provide all of these chicken stews.

“We are always looking for ways to engage the community,” said Frye.

This event did just that. During a time of uncertainty like the pandemic, the distribution of a classic southern comfort food seemed to be just what everyone needed.

The event was a huge success as they sold almost 400 quarts of chicken stew.

The chamber also provides free delivery for businesses that order chicken stew. Last year, “Northern Hospital bought 218 quarts of chicken stew,” said Frye. It would’ve been too much for people from the hospital to have to come get each chicken stew separately so why not bring it to them?

It was a great way to support those working of the front line of the medical fields during the pandemic.

A quart of chicken stew along with all of the extras will be $14. Order by 11:55 p.m. on Nov. 1. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 119 Moore Avenue on Friday, Nov. 5.

To place an order follow the link which will lead you directly to the pre-order page. https://members.mtairyncchamber.org/events/details/the-granite-city-chicken-stew-nov-2021-1769

For more information visit the chambers website at https://www.mtairyncchamber.org/ or contact Travis Frye at 336-786-6116 ext. 204 or Travis@MtAiryNCChamber.org