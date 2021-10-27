Police reports

October 26, 2021 Thomas Joyce

• A Hillsville, Virginia, man was arrested on multiple charges after an incident last Thursday in which a car he was operating struck a barricade on Virginia Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Richard Allen Bell, 44, subsequently was encountered by officers in the 300 block of North Main Street and charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, having an open container of alcohol, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bell was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 31 appearance in District Court.

• Coleen C. Kennedy, 49, of 523 Worth St., was arrested on a felony charge of attempting to obtain property by false pretense last Wednesday at the Roses store on West Independence Boulevard.

Kennedy is accused of trying to exchange merchandise there which had not been purchased for cash, listed as a Bissell PowerForce vacuum cleaner valued at $35.

She was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 3.

• Christopher Wayne Shumate, 25, listed as homeless, was served with warrants on charges of felonious breaking and entering and a protective order violation on Oct. 20 after police encountered him at Northern Regional Hospital.

Those cases, for which no other details were provided, had originated through Surry County authorities and are to be heard during the Nov. 11 session of District Court. Shumate was jailed without privilege of bond.

• Property valued at $1,675 was stolen as the result of a break-in discovered on Oct. 12 at K and D Signs on South Main Street. The business was entered through an open door, enabling the theft of an Apple iPad tablet computer, three buckets of paint and a hand truck.