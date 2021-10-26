Westfield Elementary names Students of Month

October 26, 2021

Andy Kovatch

Camden Roberson

Emsley Love

Dalton Haynes

Romina Gomez

Alex Guerra

Autumn Poindexter

Asher Lawson

Jennevi Salgado

Emily Lor

Robert McConkey

Kinleigh Salyers

Merical Gomez

Westfield Elementary School has named 13 students as August Students of the Month.

“These students were chosen by their peers for being accountable,” the school said in announcing the names. “These students are staying committed to learning and growing.”

Each student received a book to take home.