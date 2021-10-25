House burn postponed by weather

October 25, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A controlled burn of a rundown house in Mount Airy planned Monday night has been postponed because of the weather having a plan of its own.

This involves a fire-training exercise among multiple departments which was to have taken place at 220 E. Poplar St., coordinated through Surry Community College.

However, due to a forecast of storms producing conditions not suitable for a live burn Monday night — including wind and others — SCC decided to postponed the exercise.

It has been reset for next Monday (Nov. 1) at the same time, 5 p.m.

The fire training will involve members of the Mount Airy Fire Department along with the Franklin, Four-Way, Bannertown and White Plains volunteer departments.