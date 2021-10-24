Marriages

October 24, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Daniel Ray Sizemore, 28, of Yadkin County to Brianna Shea Rodgers, 28, of Surry County.

– Eduardo Marquina, 25, of Surry County to Maria Luisa Figveroa Rodriguez, 31, of Surry County.

– William Zachary Miller, 25, of Sanagmon County to Kellie Madison Brown, 23, of Sangamon County.

– Jordan Chase Fleming, 29, of Surry County to Danielle Brooke Williams, 27, of Surry County.

– Michael Joshua Collins, 34, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Candice Marie Kala Monte, 38, of Patrick County.

– Cody Grayson Oakley, 35, of Surry County to Amber Michelle Harris, 34, of Surry County.

– Sean Patrick McDougall, 29, of Miami Dade County, Florida, to Claudia Simara Valdez, 27, of Palm Beach County, Florida.

– Daniel Austin Turney, 25, of Stokes County to Megan Michelle Hawks, 24, of Stokes County.

– Scott Chapman Reynolds, 34, of Ashland County to Chandra Anne Clinger, 36, of Ashland County.

– Austin Blake Cox, 20, of Surry County to Alexis Ann Holt, 19, of Surry County.

– Michael Joseph Mitchell, 56, of Surry County to Anna Bowman Pruitt, 50, of Surry County.

– Aaron Garcia Santos, 46, of Surry County to Cathy Lynn Wheeling, 55, of Surry County.

– Timothy Lyn Tilley Jr., 21, of Surry County to Cheridan Day Joyce, 21, of Surry County.

– Ryan Wesley Hutchens, 38, of Yadkin County to Contessa Latrice Penn, 38, of Yadkin County.

– Jason Matthew Hobbs, 33, of Surry County to Haley Elizabeth Parsons, 32, of Surry County.

– Christopher Steven Mack, 39, of Surry County to Jessica Lynn Hawks, 38, of Surry County.

– Douglas Crawford Teague, 41, of Guilford County to Angelina Consuela Ruiz, 31, of Surry County.

– Steven Ray Chance Wall, 30, of Surry County to Hannah Elizabeth Davis, 28, of Surry County.