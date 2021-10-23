Red Ribbon Week takes aim at drug education

October 23, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Reports

Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office spoke to a meeting of the Mount Airy Rotary Club last week about the importance of Red Ribbon Week, which is being observed now through Halloween.

Hudson told the group that so much of combating issues of substance abuse starts with educating children. “It starts with the child and teaching kids what to do, and what not to do. We’re getting into elementary schools with D.A.R.E. and we’re getting into the middle schools.”

Born in 1988, the annual Red Ribbon Week, started by National Family Partnership, is a pledge by participants to live drug free and honors the sacrifice of all those who have lost their lives in the fight against drugs.

Red Ribbon Week was started after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who in 1985 was murdered by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico. As a tribute to Camarena, his friends organized “Camarena Clubs” and the wearing of a red ribbon to show their oppositions to drugs.

President and First Lady Reagan served as honorary chairpersons for the Red Ribbon Campaign in 1988. Since then, the Red Ribbon campaign has taken on national significance, and the partnership continues to coordinate the campaign for families, schools and communities across the nation each year.

“Drug Free Looks Like Me” is the theme for this year’s Red Ribbon Week and was created by Marin Wurst, a seventh grader at Solon Middle School in Solon, Ohio. According to the campaign’s website the theme is a “reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live drug-free.”

Drug intervention programs such as Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) or presentations to children from the from the sheriff’s office K9 team can be helpful; Hudson acknowledges though that more can be done. Speaking to groups such as the gathering of the Rotary Club can allow for direct question and answer time with law enforcement. “We’re happy to talk to groups large and small,” Capt. Hudson said.

Hudson mentioned a program that is being considered that would try this direct dialogue approach from a different angle – one that also involves kids helping adults. “We’re looking at possibly starting some kind of Q&A on drugs. What to look for, for parents and how to help. How to help the kids and the also the adults who struggle.”

“What are we all looking for? What do we all see? What are the trends?” Hudson then identified the questions that the whole community wants the answers to: “How can we protect our children? How can we also protect our adults?”