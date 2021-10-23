CornCrib Fall Festival this weekend

October 23, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Reports
<p>As the sun burns off the clouds, the shoppers descend onto the CornCrib’s Fall Festival.</p>

As the sun burns off the clouds, the shoppers descend onto the CornCrib’s Fall Festival.

<p>The CornCrib sandbox stands ready to receive any children or unruly spouses.</p>

The CornCrib sandbox stands ready to receive any children or unruly spouses.

<p>Early morning clouds have no impact on the necessity for snacking at the fall festival.</p> <p>Early morning clouds have no impact on the necessity for snacking at the fall festival.</p>

Early morning clouds have no impact on the necessity for snacking at the fall festival.

Early morning clouds have no impact on the necessity for snacking at the fall festival.

The CornCrib Fall Festival, featuring various vendors and food trucks, is going on at 2638 Riverside Dr. in Mount Airy.

Organizers say the festival will feature a slightly different feel each day as some vendors and food trucks can only participate on certain days. Organizers had more vendors wanting to display their goods than they had the space to display them. Those who could not show at the fall festival are encouraged to check back for information regarding the spring festival.

Organizers said visitors should be aware most vendors at the event will be set up as cash-only. Food trucks on hand will include Soul to Bowl, T’s Treats, BJ’s Fry Shack, Shivers Ice, Mimi’s Sugar Shack, and more.

Local author Tom Perry will be in attendance all weekend, and released a new book at the festival Saturday in honor of his birthday. A native of Mount Airy, Perry has written numerous books including “Beyond Mayberry.”

The CornCrib Fall Festival will conclude its three-day Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. More information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/corncribprims.