Mountain Valley receives honor

October 23, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, consumer assessment of healthcare providers and systems surveys and advanced analytics.

”Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view,” the local hospice agency said in announcing the award.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president revenue cycle and consumer assessment of healthcare providers at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Mountain Valley Hospice and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on survey results for an evaluation period of October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice database.

Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

“Our care teams strive daily to provide excellent care to every patient and support their family members,” said Tracey Dobson, president and CEO of Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “The level of care and compassion we give is priority in every interaction as we consider each patient’s individual journey. It’s how we live out our mission, vision and values.”