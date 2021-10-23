Cadets teach White Plains honor guard

Cadet Noah Reece is showing the Flag Guard how to properly hold the American flag. (Submitted photo)

<p>From left are Cambrey Newman, Skylar Hege, Brett Lyons, Jack Waters, Murphy Combs, Cadet Noah Reece, and Cadet Garrett Kellar. The cadets are showing the fifth graders who to properly raise the American flag. (Submitted photo)</p>

Cadet Garrett Kellar and Cadet Noah Reece from North Surry High School spent time with White Plains Elementary School’s Flag Guard recently.

The flag guard consists of five fifth grade students. These students learned the correct way to raise the American flag on the flagpole and how to fold the American flag.