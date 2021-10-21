Rotary learns of ongoing textile efforts

October 21, 2021 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Moore ryan.moore@mtairynews.com

A large crowd came out to hear from Dean Hinks of the Wilson College of Textiles at NC State.

Ryan Moore | Mount Airy News

<p>Dean David Hinks addresses the Rotary Club of Mount Airy as Rotary President Tonda Phillips looks on.</p> <p>Ryan Moore | Mount Airy News</p>

Dean David Hinks addresses the Rotary Club of Mount Airy as Rotary President Tonda Phillips looks on.

Ryan Moore | Mount Airy News

<p>Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland gave Dean Hinks the key to the city.</p> <p>Ryan Moore | Mount Airy News</p>

Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland gave Dean Hinks the key to the city.

Ryan Moore | Mount Airy News

Members of the Mount Airy Rotary Club got a crash course in textiles this week.

Dr. David Hinks, the dean of the Wilson College of Textiles at NC State University attended Tuesday’s Rotary Club meeting at Cross Creek Country Club, where he presented information about textile sciences.

Wanda Urbanska, director of development for the North Carolina Textile Foundation, joked that on this day Mount Airy would put aside other nicknames like Granite City and would embrace its past identity as “sock city.”

Hinks took over leadership at the Wilson College of Textiles in 2016 after having joined the NC State faculty in 1993. Hinks told the Rotary Club that the textiles program at NC State is the last of its kind in North America with similar programs such as one at Clemson having been shuttered.

Boasting an enrollment of undergraduate and graduate students of more than 1,000 in the Wilson College of Textiles and a research budget of more than $7 million, NC State continues to be the leader in this field of study.

The textile industry as a whole still employs more than half a million people in the United States, and Hinks pointed out that more than half of that workforce can be found within a three hour drive of Mount Airy. “North Carolina is still the epicenter for textiles in the United States,” Hinks said.

The future of textiles in North Carolina, Hinks said, will come from looking to answer the question, “How can textiles help people?” The Wilson School is already hard at work on projects in the Textiles Comfort Center working on improvements to personal protective equipment like fire suits used by first responders.

The Nonwovens Institute is focusing their efforts on the study of engineered fabrics. Hinks pointed out that the Nonwovens team had been hard at work on medical mask technology long before the current pandemic. For an additional example, Hinks said to think of cleaning products like Swiffer that may look and act like a woven material, but are not.

In research, collaboration and innovation The Wilson School is a leader and in being a leader sees their duty in helping other institutions along the way. “(The Wilson School) says yes when people come to us and ask for help,” Hinks said of cooperation. “I want to thank the light blue school too,” Hinks said with a chuckle. “UNC-Chapel Hill as well as Duke are great partners in research.”

Hinks reflected that The Wilson School is at a great advantage in their work because, as he said, “NC State and the Wilson School are punching above our weight.” Using the money from the State of North Carolina and pairing that with private and corporate donations gives The Wilson School the spending power to dream and innovate.

Hinks sees education as the key to creating the modern textile workforce and is excited to pair with community colleges like Gaston Community College to begin offering a “2+2 Program” that will couple two years of community college studies with two years in the Wilson School. Hinks hopes to see Surry Community College participate in years to come. “Having enough people in the workforce (for textiles) is a problem and I am glad Surry Community College is here today. Without the community college system, the rest of this system just doesn’t work.”

In Other Rotary Club news:

A showcase event for local wineries and craft breweries held annually by the Mount Airy Rotary Club, The Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival. was held on a hot and humid day in late August.

After having been canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing health crisis and then rescheduled again from May to August of this year, the event roared back as people were excited for a chance to celebrate outside. At their weekly meeting Tuesday, the Rotarians presented a check in the amount of $27,000 for the proceeds for the 2021 Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival.

Bob Meinecke, the key Budbreak organizer for the Rotary club, had said the 2019 Budbreak raised enough money for the Rotary club to distribute $24,000. After a year away and a date change that placed the event deep into the dog days of summer, to see an increase from the 2019 amount raised was a welcome sight.

With a lifetime amount raised of more than $150,000, the Budbreak event proceeds go to help numerous organizations in the area. In previous years the funds raised from Budbreak have been distributed to area agencies such as Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Salvation Army, United Fund of Surry, Surry Medical Ministries, the support group Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, Yokefellow Food Pantry, Stop Hunger Now and Boy Scouts of America.

Plans for the 2022 Budbreak Festival are already underway, however a move back to its regular home date in early May will be in order.