Victim of fatal crash on I-77 identified

October 21, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The name of a motorist killed in a seven-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Interstate 77 earlier this week has been released, along with details on charges filed against a trucker said to be at fault.

Kenneth William Kelsey, 73, of Jacksonville, Florida, was fatally injured when his 2014 Ford pickup was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer operated by a Pennsylvania resident and pushed into another truck in front of the smaller vehicle.

“The pickup truck was literally demolished,” 1st Sgt. J.M. Church of the N.C. Highway Patrol said of how it became sandwiched between the two big rigs. “It was not a pretty sight.”

Kelsey’s pickup and other vehicles in front of it had been stopped near a work zone just past the Elkin exit on the southbound side of I-77 when the multi-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple warning signs had been placed to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and a trooper also was sitting along the roadway with his blue lights flashing. Yet Church said these inexplicably weren’t acknowledged by the errant trucker, who allegedly didn’t slow down in response.

It was estimated that the tractor-trailer was going 70 mph when it slammed into the back of Kelsey’s pickup. It in turn collided with the tractor-trailer in front of him and led to four other vehicles being caught up in the massive accident.

The Florida man, who was killed instantly, apparently had little or no time to react.

“Unless he was looking in the rear-view mirror, he never knew what happened,” Church said.

The driver of the full-size rig that struck the pickup, John Miles Richards, 62, of Butlers, Pennsylvania, an employee of Keppel Trucking Co., was transported to Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem with serious injuries.

Miraculously, there were no injuries among occupants of the other five vehicles involved, according to Church.

The crash caused damages totaling $131,000.

It also forced the closure of the southbound section of the interstate from the Elkin exit to Jonesville, a distance of about three miles, for two to three hours so the wreckage could be cleared from the roadway.

Church added Thursday that there were no visible signs of impairment on the part of the trucker considered at fault in the incident, but in keeping with protocol a blood draw was taken from Richards which is awaiting analysis.

The Pennsylvania man has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Church said it was unusual for that move to be made in such an expedient manner at the behest of the Surry County District Attorney’s Office. It normally takes some time to review findings in these types of cases before making a decision on possible charges.

The Highway Patrol spokesman mentioned that the violations against Richards would be upgraded should the blood analysis indicate the presence of some impairing substance.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.