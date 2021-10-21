North Surry selects Homecoming Queen, Maid of Honor

October 21, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Senior Anahy Rincon, left, was named North Surry High School Homecoming Queen at the school’s recent homecoming. Senior Jacey Ward, right, was selected as Maid of Honor for the festivities. (Jeff Linville | Special to the News)

Senior Anahy Rincon was named North Surry High School Homecoming Queen at the school’s recent homecoming.

Senior Jacey Ward was selected as Maid of Honor for the festivities.