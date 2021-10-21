Household chemical disposal is Saturday

October 21, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff reports

The Surry County Department of Public Works will be holding an event this weekend allowing residents to dispose of hazardous household chemicals and pesticides.

At Veteran’s Memorial Park from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. residents can dispose of these hard to dispose of items. This annual event is free to the public and will happen rain or shine.

This event is a way for residents of Surry County to dispose of household hazardous waste in a safe and effective way. The Surry County Public Works Department reminds residents household chemicals like bleach should never be poured down the drain as bleach will kill microorganisms in the sewer system which are vital for treatment. For those using septic systems at their homes caution is still a must as the same microorganisms are needed in septic systems for them to function properly.

Items that may be brought are: paints, pesticides, drain solvents, antifreeze, dry cell batteries, oil, thinners, gasoline, paint stripper, weed killers, pool chemicals, acids, and solvents.

Items that will not be accepted: ammunition, explosives, gas cylinders, radioactive materials, medicine and syringes, infectious waste, unidentified materials, LP and propane, and automotive-type batteries.

Event organizers have asked that all containers be labeled. Lids should be closed tightly and any glass bottle containers need to be cushioned for the ride to the park to prevent breakage. This disposal day is for household products only. The only exception is pesticides, commercial and household pesticides will be accepted.

This program was made possible by Surry County Public Works, N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center. For more information, please contact Surry County Public Works at 336-401-8376.