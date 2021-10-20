City to revisit ETJ zoning issue

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Yokeley

Could there be a return of a controversial zoning provision that once gave the city of Mount Airy control over areas outside its boundaries?

At the very least, the issue of extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zoning will be dusted off and put on the table for a discussion during a city council meeting Thursday night.

The ETJ zone was an area that extended for one mile outside the city limits where Mount Airy maintained control over commercial and residential development. It existed for nearly 20 years after being implemented ahead of a massive round of annexation, to oversee and manage growth in fringe areas eventually brought in to the municipality.

But extraterritorial jurisdiction zoning was surrounded by controversy in recent years, including the fact that persons living outside the city could not vote for municipal elected officials who were making decisions affecting their property.

The ETJ zone encompassed an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people and about 9,000 acres.

In June 2019, the commissioners voted to eliminate the special zoning in a 3-2 decision. This came on the heels of a public hearing in the auditorium of Mount Airy High School dominated by ETJ residents who asked to be removed from its control.

After the special zone was done away with in 2019, the areas it included reverted to county government control.

Back from the dead

Commissioner Steve Yokeley rendered one of the two votes against phasing out extraterritorial jurisdiction zoning, arguing that despite the end of forced annexation it was still needed to protect in-town residents of fringe areas from unwanted development.

The board’s Shirley Brinkley cast the other dissenting vote, while commissioners Jon Cawley, Dean Brown and Jim Armbrister favored elimination of the ETJ zone.

Of those five, only Yokeley and Cawley remain on the city council.

Earlier this year, a Vision committee headed by Yokeley, one of five such committees formed to pursue possible improvements in Mount Airy, brought the zoning issue back to the forefront as one of its top priorities.

Specifically, the committee recommended that the possible resumption of the ETJ zoning be investigated, including having the city planning staff study areas where it might be needed.

All this has led to the matter being placed on the agenda for discussion during Thursday’s meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners which begins at 6 p.m. — per Yokeley’s request.

He explained Tuesday that nothing has occurred regarding the Vision group’s recommendation earlier this year.

“I thought some study was supposed to be done,” Yokeley said. “Nothing has been done about it, so I feel we need the discussion on Thursday.”

Yokeley clarified that he is not seeking action by fellow officials at this time to reinstate extraterritorial jurisdiction zoning. “But I do think we need some study.”

The veteran commissioner did indicate Tuesday that he believed the vote to do away with the ETJ provision represented the second-most-irrational decision by the city board during his 12 years in office.

He declined to mention the one at the top of the list, saying this would be disclosed Thursday night.

