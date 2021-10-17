‘Mouth of Mayberry’ to headline comedy series

October 17, 2021 John Peters II Entertainment, News 0

Comedian John Floyd will headline a new comedy series sponsored by the Surry Arts Council. In addition to performing, Floyd will oversee an open mic session for area residents wishing to do a stand-up comedy routine. (Submitted photo)

The Surry Arts Council is partnering with comedian John Floyd — better known as The Mouth of Mayberry — in a new comedy club series featuring regular performances by Floyd and an open mic for local residents with a few jokes to share.

“John Floyd, known as ‘The Mouth of Mayberry,’ is a seasoned comedian who has entertained folks in all 50 states, as well as on the high seas,” the arts council said in announcing the series. “John has opened for legendary performers including Frankie Valli, Chubby Checker, and Martina McBride. With his family-friendly clean comedy, his show is guaranteed to give folks a night they won’t forget.”

Locally, area residents may recognize Floyd as a regular entertainer at Mayberry Days, as well as appearances in Mount Airy at other times.

The series will open on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main Street in Mount Airy. Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org. Anyone wishing to participate doing a stand-up routine during the open mic session of the show should email Tyler Matanick tyler@surryarts.org in advance to ensure a place in the show.

The next performance in the series is set for Thursday, Dec. 2. Afterward, council officials hope to make the series a monthly event, or “as John’s schedule allows.”

For more information or tickets, visit www.surryarts.org, call 336-786-7998, or email tyler@surryarts.org. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased in advance or at the door prior to the show.