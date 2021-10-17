New parking area taking shape near library

October 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Workers with Blue Concrete Products put their skills to use several days ago on a new parking lot in an area near the Mount Airy Public Library and the Municipal Building.

It might appear to passersby that Mount Airy is gaining additional parking spaces on South Main Street adjacent to the Municipal Building — but those spots actually are just offsetting ones being lost at the public library nearby.

A parking issue at the city government complex in the area of Rockford and South Main streets arose in 2020, when it was disclosed that 11 spaces would be eliminated at the Mount Airy Public Library due to a construction project.

That effort was launched in recent days by the Surry Arts Council, involving the building of a multi-purpose facility near Blackmon Amphitheatre in the vicinity of the library.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners was advised last year that 11 library parking spaces along Rockford Street will be lost permanently due to the positioning of the arts structure at the cramped location.

They later learned another 15 spots would be unavailable temporarily while the multi-purpose center is being built, encompassing all the library’s parking availability along Rockford Street and leaving only spots directly in front of the library.

Some relief is now in store due to the building of the lot on property situated to the rear of the library along South Main Street between the Municipal Building and Mount Airy War Memorial. Plans have called for that lot to contain 13 spaces, with work on it beginning in conjunction with the arts center project launching on the other side of the library a couple of weeks ago.

“Actually, it’s going pretty well,” Mayor Ron Niland said toward the end of this past week in updating the status of the activity near City Hall, including the parking lot base and curbing/guttering work being completed.

He was anticipating the lot to be finished by the first of this week “at the latest.”

As part of attempts to appease the library’s staff and users, officials have said the parking area will be connected to the library by a new walkway.

But Niland said it also will be available for general public use, which is particularly needed during large events in the downtown area.

“It’ll serve a lot of purposes,” the mayor added.

He said one key use of the new spaces will benefit citizens attending commissioners meetings in the Municipal Building. They sometimes must park in the Mount Airy Post Office lot or along the east side of South Main Street, both requiring crossing the busy roadway in order to reach the building.

The lot being added to the mix will allow them easier access by parking right outside City Hall, Niland mentioned.

While the municipality owns the land there, the Surry Arts Council is paying for the new lot through funding designated for its multi-purpose center that will feature a Siamese Twins museum and statue along with programming, classroom and office space.

This includes $300,000 in city government revenues approved for the project.

The projected parking lot cost was not to exceed $15,000, but Mayor Niland said Friday the expense will end up being much less.

“It’s probably going to be $6,000 to $8,000.”

Under a ground lease forged last year, the new multi-use facility, after completion, will be turned over the municipality and leased to the Surry Arts Council for 25 years.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.