Hospice home, United Fund holding chicken stew event

October 17, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will host its first drive-through chicken stew fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road in Dobson. The drive through will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Proceeds from the event will be evenly split between Mountain Valley Hospice and the United Fund of Surry County.

“The United Fund of Surry County is a long-time supporter of Mountain Valley Hospice and our mission. We are excited to host this event that will benefit both organizations,” said Sara Tavery, senior director of philanthropy at Mountain Valley Hospice. “Mountain Valley Hospice will be applying our share of the proceeds specifically to the Woltz Hospice Home as well as our Charitable Care program for financially-disadvantaged patients with little or no insurance.”

The Woltz Hospice Home opened in 2009 by Mountain Valley Hospice and serves seriously ill patients with short-term care focused on symptom management when care needs are more intensive than can be provided at home.

For 65 years, the United Fund of Surry has served a multitude of needs for the people of Surry County through its 26 member agencies.

Cost is $10 per quart of chicken stew and includes crackers, hot sauce, two desserts and one free ticket for an iPad drawing. Cash, check and credit card payment accepted at time of purchase.

For more information, call 336-789-2922.