City manager search heats up

October 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Niland

Mount Airy is now operating without one of its key governmental leaders — the city manager — but efforts are progressing to fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Barbara Jones.

“We’re going to try to get someone in here as soon as possible,” Mayor Ron Niland said of the process to replace Jones, whose official departure date was Oct. 1.

This capped off a 30-year municipal government career for her, including 12 years as city manager.

Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis is serving as interim manager in addition to his regular job and Lewis has indicated he would not apply for the post left open by Jones.

When her retirement was announced on Sept. 9, the mayor said a widespread search would be mounted to find a successor.

Niland said toward the end of this past week that 10 to 12 applications/resumes had been submitted so far, which are being received in his office.

“It’s still early,” he added. “We’ll still be taking applications until Nov. 1.”

Niland believes interest among city manager candidates will pick up as the deadline nears. “It takes a while to put stuff together,” he said of assembling materials for the application process.

The vacancy is being advertised locally via the city of Mount Airy Facebook page, on the website of the North Carolina League of Municipalities and on that of the International City/County Management Association.

“And we put the word out to several of the local colleges and their network of alumni,” the mayor said of efforts to obtain applications from the worthiest individuals available.

“At this point, most of the ones we have in are from North Carolina.”

Niland anticipates there will be a healthy number for the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to consider, leading to an eventual selection after a round of interviews.

“I think we’ll end up with about 35 to 40 applications before it’s all over with,” he said.

When Mount Airy last sought a city manager after the resignation of Don Brookshire in January 2010, 40 people applied for the position that Jones subsequently was appointed to fill by the commissioners.

“Our goal is to have someone (hired) by the first of the year,” the mayor said, ahead of the 2022-23 municipal budget-preparation process.

A job description posted on the city government Facebook page states that the manager performs “complex professional and administrative work” in serving as the chief executive and chief operating officer of the municipality.

An experienced individual with a master’s degree in public administration is preferred, according to the job notice.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.