Wright leaving Surry Economic Partnership

Andrew Wright, who has served as the Surry County Economic Development Partnership’s (EDP) vice president of existing business services for six years, will be leaving his post later this month.
The partnership’s board of directors accepted his resignation earlier this month, Wright and the organization announced last week.
”Unfortunately, my time with the partnership has come to an end,” Wright said of his pending departure. “On or before Oct. 25 I plan to start a new professional chapter. I’ve been presented a new opportunity, and will continue to work, play, and live in Surry County and contribute locally to the community that I love and call home.”
Wright declined to give specifics of that new opportunity.
”This is not only the best decision for me, but it will also eventually benefit the partnership as a whole,” he said
Wright has served with the EDP since September 2015.
“Andrew goes out, calls on all of our existing industry, talks about expanding, any challenges they may have,” EDP President Todd Tucker said of Wright’s work at the agency. “He deals with small business, entrepreneurs, talks about challenges they have, needs they may have.”
Tucker said while many people think the EDP is primarily tasked with recruiting business to the community, Tucker said working with existing businesses in the community is key to long-term economic growth.
“Right now, really for us, since I’ve been here, it’s our most important thing,” he said. “Eighty percent of new jobs created in this economy are created by companies already here…We work with existing business, to help make them sustainable, help them grow.”
He said Wright has played a key role in that work, specifically mentioning two local expansions Wright was involved with. One was announced earlier this year, when Altec Manufacturing announced in June it would be spending $9.8 million for expansion in Mount Airy, adding 100 jobs. He said Wright was also a key player in Altec’s 2017 expansion, when it spent $5.4 million in local capital improvements, creating 50 new jobs.
”Over the past six years, I’ve learned a lot from local community leaders, supporting organizations, and especially the business community,” Wright said. “It has been a privilege to represent the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. I’ve made many strong relationships, both personally and professionally and I hope to continue these friendships for a long time to come.”
“We’re sorry to see Andrew go,” Tucker said. “We’re glad he’s going to be here in the area, he did a great job working with our existing industry and small business. He’s going to be missed, but we’re glad he’s going to be able to stay here in Surry County.”
Tucker said replacing Wright will take several months.
”We are going to probably … start looking for Andrew’s replacing in late November, early December,” he said, through advertisements and other recruiting tools, probably accepting applications through January.
“Hopefully coming up with a replacement in the latter part of January, first part of February.”