Marriages

October 17, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Fernando De Gyves, 40, of Surry County to Abigail Reese Viperman, 24, of Surry County.

– Humberto Escobar Frausto, 33, of Surry County to Ashley Hernandez Torres, 33, of Surry County.

– Avery Wesley Beck, 36, of Surry County to Sabrina Nicole Graham, 34, of Surry County.

– Joshua Joel De Jesus, 27, of Surry County to Ashley Edna Marie Sawyers, 23, of Surry County.

– Juan Daniel Leos, 22, of Wilkes County to Katie Lee Spainhour, 21, of Surry County.

– Jerry Dale Morton, 61, of Surry County to Tammy Lynn Vaughn, 61, of Surry County.

– Willie Short Jr., 51, of Knott County, Kentucky, to Melissa Ann Hall, 50, of Knott County.

– Aaron Ashton Acord, 25, of Surry County to Jessica Lee Turney, 24, of Surry County.

– Michael William Hale II, 48, of Mercer County, West Virginia, to Jamie Beth Carosi, 41, of Mercer County.

– Craig Matthew Shearer, 49, of Cumberland County to Elizabeth Ellen Hodgson, 51, of Cumberland County.

– Gary Michael Thompson, 24, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Taylor Layne McBride, 23, of Surry County.

– Lenard Eugene Hodges, 72, of Surry County to Rhonda Brooks Hamm, 65, of Surry County.