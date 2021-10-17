Meadowview Magnet School honors student-leaders

October 17, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The Meadowview Magnet Middle School Mustang Leadership Wall. (Submitted photo)

<p>Student leaders Weston Dean, Kayla Nay, and Andrew Howell smile for a picture during the leadership breakfast. (Submitted photo)</p>

Student leaders Weston Dean, Kayla Nay, and Andrew Howell smile for a picture during the leadership breakfast. (Submitted photo)

<p>Students leaders Colby Leonard, Matthew Danley, Sid Sutphin, Alex Venegas, and Natalie Acevedo enjoy their leadership breakfast. (Submitted photo)</p>

Students leaders Colby Leonard, Matthew Danley, Sid Sutphin, Alex Venegas, and Natalie Acevedo enjoy their leadership breakfast. (Submitted photo)

Meadowview Magnet Middle School celebrated Student Leaders earlier this month with a special Leadership Breakfast. Meadowview Administrators Nicole Hazelwood and Danny Lyons recognized three students each week in September, who demonstrated the concept of leading self with accountability in and out of the classroom. Those students were honored at the breakfast.

Sixth Graders recognized were Samantha Terrell, Kayla Nay, Sumer Draughn, Kierra Shaw, Weston Dean, and Juliett Martinez.

Seventh Graders recognized were Matthew Danley, Felix Balderas, Colby Leonard, EllaBelle Castro, Kevin Valencia Del Angel, and Noah Belton.

Eighth Graders recognized were Alex Venegas, Tru Taylor, Andrew Howell, Sid Sutphin, Natalie Acevedo, and Juan Carlos Gonzales-Moran.