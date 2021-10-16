Ruritan club gives dictionaries to Shoals Elementary

Shirley Ashburn’s third grade class shows off some of the dictionaries gifted to them by the Shoals Ruritan Club. (Submitted photo)

At Shoals Elementary School, third grade classes recently received dictionaries from The Shoals Ruritan Club.

“We are so thankful for this group for always partnering with us to make sure our students have every opportunity to learn,” school officials said of the Rurian club.