Ruritan club gives dictionaries to Shoals Elementary

For many residents of Mount Airy their concept of the local airport is nothing more than the site of two landing strips and hangars on the side of Highway 52.

Organizers of the inaugural Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Auto Show on Saturday hope to increase the exposure of the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport, raise money for a local animal charity and create an atmosphere for auto lovers of all stripes to congregate. For this show domestic, import, exotic, or classic cars are all welcome.

What on paper may appear as another assortment of cars parked around with their hoods popped is something more upon inspection; it is a showcase for the local airport. “The Mount Airy-Surry County Airport is an amazing and growing facility for the area but unfortunately, not all of the local residents know about it,” said event organizer Tamsen Beroth. Holding the event at the airport will bring some people onto the airport grounds that may never have had reason to go otherwise.

The airport has already been known as an economic driver for the area. According to data from an NC State University study released earlier this year, the airport ranks second among general aviation airports in the state in three of four economic rankings (economic output, state and local tax revenue, and personal income). In those three categories, the Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem was the only of North Carolina’s more than 50 general aviation airports to rank higher than Mount Airy Surry County.

Since May Beroth, owner of Speedology Lifestyle Solutions LLC., has been working with airport manager George Carter and the airport authority to lay the groundwork for this new take on an auto show in the area. “How much fun is it to go to a car show at an airport where you can see a variety of vehicles from rat rods to classic/muscle cars to the most exotic rides all around the tarmac?”

Bringing eyes to the airport and feet to the tarmac are not the only goals of this event. The community partner for the show is Mayberry4Paws, a 501c3 non-profit dog rescue group that works to subsidize the cost of spaying and neutering pets in economically disadvantaged households.

Beroth noted that as a huge dog lover, partnering to help Mayberry4Paws was a perfect fit. She said the group works hard to make sure animals are going to reputable rescue groups with an impressive fostering network to keep dogs safe while they await adoption.

Having a background of more than 20 years in the auto industry and as someone who loves to travel to car show and racing events catering to enthusiasts of all things “motoring,” event organizer Beroth wanted to create a family-friendly car show that was not just for those who speak in horsepower or have a caliper collection.

“I grew up going to car shows and races with my family and those memories stay with me today,” Beroth recalled. “I want to be able to offer the same amazing opportunity – especially to the younger generations – to be able to do something together in a fun and safe environment.”

The emphasis on safety will be of the upmost importance as Beroth noted, “Planes will be coming and going as lots of pilots make MWK (the call sign of the airport) a destination stop for fuel and a meal during their travel. This is a county- and city-owned public airport so it always in full operation mode.”

It should be noted that this is a car show taking place on the tarmac of the airport, not to be confused with an air show. “There will be planes on the ground, some in hangars… and others will stop in for fuel, check out the car show and also grab some great food from one of the food trucks,” Beroth said. With planes flying in and out, all areas off limits will be marked and staffed to keep explorers from wandering and secure.

To ensure the family friendly nature of the event, and comply with safety regulations of both the airport and the FAA – security at the event will be present. Participants are guests of both Speedology Lifestyle Solutions and the airport, and are asked to help keep the airport clean during the event. To protect the assets at the airport as well as all participants, spectators, vendors and partners – there will be zero tolerance for any unsafe activities that include but are not limited to racing, burnouts, drifting, or donuts on any of the airport property.

It takes a team to make events like these happen, and Beroth has gotten support from a variety of local partners. “These are wonderful sponsors and partners that everyone in the area should take note of,” she said. She offered special thanks to Tick Performance, Hagerty Insurance, Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, Mount Airy Toyota and Eagle Carports for helping this event take flight, as well as the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the county commissioners.

Speedology Lifestyles Solutions is taking their show on the road later this year to launch its inaugural event in the Queen City as well. Participants who enjoy the test drive of the Inaugural Mount Airy Surry County Airport Auto Show can look for more events to come from Beroth and company. “If you have fun with us in Mount Airy, you can’t miss this one.”

The event is being held at the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with a rain date set for Oct. 23. As the airport is in operation, cars cannot begin to be parked before the event. “Please don’t arrive before 9:45 a.m. as we will not be able to accommodate any early parking or drop offs. No exceptions,” Beroth advised.

The cost for entry is $5/person or $25/car show entry – the car show entry does cover entrance cost for those in the vehicle. Beroth said this is a cash-only event, and donations for Mayberry4Paws will be accepted during the event.

More information can be found at: www.facebook.com/events/361819745407884, by calling 336-655-1661 or by visiting http://www.speedologylifestylesolutions.com.