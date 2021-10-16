State Police investigating fatal crash in Cana

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carroll County on U.S. 52 in Cana on Oct. 13.

According to Virginia State Police reports, the crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. on U.S. 52, less than a mile north of Route 686 (Epworth Road) when a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on U.S. 52 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a northbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“The impact of the crash spun both vehicles off the highway in opposite directions. The Chevrolet came to rest off the right side of the highway after striking a fence,” according to the state police report. “The driver of the Chevrolet, Richard Allison, 79, of Ararat, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

Police say the driver of the Jeep, Rush S. Edwards, 80, of Cana, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 48-year-old male passenger was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts.

“Neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation,” according to Virginia State Police.