Pilot tag campaign seeks to reach peak

October 16, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Its distinctive rocky knob known as the Big Pinnacle looms imposingly over the surrounding countryside for miles, and a license tag campaign has been under way which seeks to spread Pilot Mountain’s reach even farther.

But just as Pilot Knob itself represents, a certain peak of support must be achieved to make that a reality — and soon.

Time is running out on the campaign that involves soliciting applications for a specialty license plate containing an image of the familiar monadnock and the words “Pilot Mountain National Landmark.” This is to be combined with the regular First in Flight design of North Carolina tags bought by vehicle owners — if enough apply.

Members of the Pilot Mountain community have been working with an organization called Friends of the Sauratown Mountains to create the plate for distribution. They are required to collect 300 or more applications with payments for submission to the Division of Motor Vehicles.

“Our deadline is Dec. 31, 2021,” Friends of the Sauratown Mountains President Debbie Vaden advised Thursday afternoon. “We need around 100 more to get to the required 300 applicants.”

The plate campaign is not just about having a fancy license plate to further promote the popular tourist attraction located within Pilot Mountain State Park.

That effort also is aimed at generating a stream of income for Friends of the Sauratown Mountains to be used for projects not covered by the state at the park, which would be derived as vehicle license plates are purchased.

Vaden said Saturday that examples of such assistance by the group have included providing an excavator for the park staff to use for trails rather than renting equipment and a telescope at the visitors center.

Those wishing to support the campaign must complete a form that can be downloaded from the organization’s website at https://sauratownfriends.org/ and clicking on a link entitled “Pilot Mountain License Plate Application” near the top of the homepage.

In addition to filling out the form, each applicant is required to attach a check for $30 made payable to Friends of Sauratown Mountains and postdated for Jan. 1, 2022.

Vehicle owners also will need to pay their normal plate fees at the time of renewal.

Plans call for $20 of the $30 fee to go toward projects at Pilot Mountain State Park by Friends of the Sauratown Mountains, which was formed in 2010 to preserve those natural resources for future generations. The plate would be issued starting at some point after March 2022.

Forms and checks may be returned to Pilot Mountain Town Hall or mailed to Friends of Sauratown Mountains at P.O. Box 353, Danbury, NC, 27016.

If supporters are unable to obtain the 300 applicants by Dec. 31, the fees and forms will be returned to them or held until a later date when that number might be reached, according to information from the organization.

Those with questions about the campaign may call Ann Anderson at 336-978-2049 or Debbie Vaden, 619-987-6257.

“This is such a great opportunity for the community to showcase our iconic Pilot Mountain,” Vaden added.

