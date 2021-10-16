BinCity Bargains turns off the lights

Chain shutters 3 months after opening Mount Airy store

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A man stands at the entrance to BinCity Bargains opening day in July. Now, the store is close as BinCity is shutting down its entire chain. (File photo)

In an unwelcome development for the long awaited turnaround of the Mayberry Mall, BinCity Bargains Mount Airy closed on Wednesday. Having opened only recently in Mount Airy in July, the closure of the BinCity Bargains locally marks the end of the line for this family owned company opened in 2018.

Begun in Lexington as a small business selling Lowe’s and Walmart pallets, BinCity Bargains grew over time to multiple retail locations in North Carolina. As was the case with many businesses large and small, COVID-19 threw a curveball that was hard to overcome. BinCity Bargains absorbed the punches from the pandemic, tried to regroup and remain open, but to no avail.

With COVID having shuttered their first store location in Lexington, BinCity Bargains was pleased to receive relief funds from the state of North Carolina. “We thought surely they weren’t going to pay us any mind, but we got the approval and reopened our (Lexington) store,” said a farewell post found on the BinCity Bargains Mount Airy Facebook page.

Relief funds helped reopen their first store, and then expansion into new markets followed. Stores opened in Burlington and Wilmington to emulate the model established in Lexington, but they were not to last.

Having been acquired by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in February 2019, much work has been done to fix lingering issues at Mayberry Mall. With the construction of the new Hobby Lobby anchor and BinCity Bargains taking up residence, there was reason to be excited. BinCity had opened their new Mayberry Mall location in one of the vacant units taking up more than 20,000 square feet, and there was buzz about the deals to be had.

There was too much competition for BinCity Bargains though as other liquidation retailers began to pop up. When the Mount Airy location opened it was to have been the foothold that helped “continue our legacy,” as the Facebook farewell explained.

“To all of our customers, and I mean all of you, it has been my absolute pleasure working with you. I am blessed beyond words to have made the connections and build relationships with many of you,” wrote Andrew Gainey in the farewell note.

A walk through Mayberry Mall today found the BinCity Bargains location with papered over windows, nary a sign they had been there at all.

Attempts to reach management or ownership for comment were unsuccessful. It was not clear how many jobs were lost with the closure.