Garden Club enjoys fall pumpkin craft

Runners will be lining up for a challenge Saturday morning at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain as the inaugural G.U.S. Grinder 3/6/12 hour race starts out in “waves,” depending on the length selected to be run.

Primary organizers of the day are Mike Lawson of Claudville, Virginia, and Jeff Nixon of Pilot Mountain. After expenses, all proceeds for the day will be donated to the Armfield Center’s general fund.

Runners taking part in the 12-hour run will get underway at 8 a.m. They will be followed at 8:05 by runners signed up for the 6-hour run. All participants signed up for the 3-hour run will begin at 8:10.

Runners have the option of signing up for the 3, 6 or 12 hour run. Registration for each run will be $45, $65 and $90 respectively. Registration for four-person relay teams taking part in the 6 hour run is $140.

Same-day registration will begin early and those wishing to sign up should be at the center by 7 a.m. Cash or check will be required. For advance registered participants, race day packets may be picked up at this time.

Those who have signed up before race day by visiting the event Facebook page will also be able to pick up their packets on Friday from 4-7 at Traxx, located at 367 S Andy Griffith Parkway in Mount Airy.

The longer run will be populated by highly conditioned “ultra runners,” with several hailing from local communities and others expected from throughout the region.

“But we’d like to see runners of all abilities taking part in the shorter run,” he added. “This is for runners of all abilities to enjoy, no matter if you want to run, walk or hike. It’s for those who are seasoned trail runners and for those who are interested in trying trails.”

Awards will be presented to the top 3 male and female finishers based upon the number of laps completed during the 3, 6 and 12 hour individual runs. The top relay team (by number of laps) taking part in the 6 hour run will be recognized. All finishers in each run will receive a medal.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken and all participants are asked to, when not running, wear a mask and try to social distance. Masks should be worn at the aid station at all times.

According to Lawson, random bib drawings will be done throughout the run with winners to receive gift cards or merchandise provided by local sponsors.

“We had a good response from local businesses who stepped up as sponsors,” Lawson said. “We’ve gotten some good support from the Pilot Mountain business community.”

“The Armfield Center is excited to be the location for this event,” Armfield Center Director Leah Tunstall said. “We are grateful for the proceeds from the G.U.S. Grinder event that will allow us to continue to provide services to the community.”

Lawson noted what he called an ideal runners’ weather forecast for the day. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.

The event’s name, the G.U.S. Grinder, comes from a light-hearted rallying cry that local runners use to spur each other on during the challenging hours of a long run. During a run early last year, Lawson explained, one runner had suddenly gotten the attention of the group by yelling, “Get U Some – All U Want.” The yell came to mind as organizers were searching for an event name and was incorporated as a way of inviting participants to Get U Some…All U Want, whether it be a 3, 6 or 12 hour run.