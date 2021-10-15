Youthful fiddler entertains Ruritans

ARARAT, Va. — On a Patrick County hillside Saturday afternoon, people could close their eyes and easily imagine they were somewhere such as Manassas or Antietam in the 1860s.

The deafening sounds of cannon blasts and the continuous crack of musket fire echoing through the hollows at the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace seemed real enough, as did the thick smoke filling the air and the determined looks on soldiers’ faces.

But anyone who might’ve been in a trance that whisked them back to the Civil War eventually would realize it was actually 2021 — made clear even through the smoke as onlookers recorded mock battle scenes between reenactors on cell phones.

And though the weaponry and uniforms were realistic enough, fortunately no blood was spilled, which would have been plentiful during an actual skirmish between the Blue and Gray.

Yet the crowds of spectators watching from a safe distance appreciated the chance to gain at least some idea of what life might have been like during America’s deadliest conflict.

Derick Lambert of Patrick Springs was there with a family group including four children, which seemed typical of those attending the 29th Civil War Reenactment and Living History event being held at Stuart’s Laurel Hill birthplace this weekend.

It was a mixture of folks of all ages, who seemed to have the same motivation: a thirst for knowledge and understanding.

“We were hoping the kids could see some real history,” Lambert explained as Saturday’s battle recreation was winding down.

“To see firsthand kind of what they went through,” he added regarding the combat and other conditions Civil War soldiers experienced — evidenced by rustic tent encampments elsewhere on the grounds along 1091 Ararat Highway just across the North Carolina border.

A number of groups were represented Saturday, including the Patrick County Historical Society and two Sons of Confederate Veterans camps. Civil War artwork, books and other items also were for sale, and authentic wartime sutlers were on hand with food and merchandise.

Old-time blacksmithing demonstrations and live music were among other attractions.

Interest still runs high

The encampment/living history weekend was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus, and the two-day event seemed to pick up Saturday right where it left off two years ago with heavy attendance.

“It’s bigger than normal,” confirmed spokesman Tom Bishop of the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust, which spearheads the gathering.

“Number one, it’s the weather,” he said of the blue skies and pleasant temperatures served up Saturday which he credited as the primary factor for success. “It’s a great day.”

In addition to this region, folks were attending from such states as California, Missouri and Georgia. “Somebody said there was a Colorado license plate in the parking lot,” Bishop added.

And most apparently were there to learn about and appreciate history — even that of the Confederacy, which has been under fire of late. In addition to reenactment troops clad proudly in gray, there were plenty of Rebel flags flying, usually not seen in a large public setting.

Yet rather than trying to make a political statement, such participants were more interested in educating the public, especially young people.

One such person was Lisa Ferguson of Troutville, Virginia, who was wearing period attire including a long flowing dress, a bonnet, a parasol and a neckerchief tied into a large bow. She later took part in a ladies tea and fashion show that was part of the historical showcase.

Ferguson frequently attends reenactment events. “I like to within driving distance,” she said.

While the mock battles seem to appeal to young boys, Ferguson tries to make an impression on the opposite sex through her involvement.

“I just hope that some little girl will see me and become interested in history,” she said.

Neither the event cancellations caused by the pandemic nor attacks on Southern heritage have diminished enthusiasm surrounding the subject matter featured, Ferguson believes — “for those of us that appreciate history.”

And the attempts to destroy vestiges of Confederate heritage and erase that from the face of the earth might even bring an unintended consequence for its most-vocal opponents, in her view. “I’m hoping it will spark more interest.”

Robbie Mattiello, a woman from Greensboro, was another who expressed concern about the attempts to discredit events of the past, as she was attending the Civil War Reenactment and Living History event Saturday for the first time.

Mattiello, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, had heard about the local gathering and said she was finally glad to be able to attend and see the historical perspective presented in a thoughtful way.

“I’m very impressed,” the woman from Greensboro commented.

“And my cat’s named Jeb.”

(The encampment/living history activities are continuing today at Laurel Hill, including another battle recreation scheduled for 2 p.m. Gates open at 9 a.m., with admission costing $8 per person, but free for children 12 and under. Parking is free.)