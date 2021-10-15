Youthful fiddler entertains Ruritans

October 15, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

Fiddler Camdon Fain, age 9, is shown with Merlin Scales, president of the Ararat (Virginia) Ruritan Club, during a recent meeting of the group.

ARARAT, Va. — Along with a meal, members of the Ararat Ruritan Club enjoyed a special treat when they were entertained by an award-winning local fiddler who is just 9 years old.

This occurred at a recent meeting of the Ruritans at which Camdon Fain and his family were special guests, according to information from Mary Hill of the club.

Camdon is a student at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Ararat who has been making a name for himself in the old-time music world despite his age.

This has included taking second-place honors in youth old-time fiddle competition at the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention in August. Before that, the Ararat resident won fourth place in the same category at the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention.

After a covered-dish supper during the Ruritan Club meeting, Camdon played several of his favorite tunes to everyone’s delight, Hill reported.

He was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the group.

Accompanying the musician to the meeting were his parents, Alicia and James “Shorty” Fain, along with grandparents Jackie Fain and Karen and Larry Goins.