Police reports

October 14, 2021

• A traffic crash investigation Tuesday night led to a Dobson man being served with a criminal summons for a charge of possessing a fraudulent form of identification, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Esteban Aguirre Rebollar, 48, of 595 Crotts Road, was encountered by officers at 1304 W. Pine St., the address for a convenience store on the corner of West Pine and North Franklin Road.

The fraudulent identification charge had been filed through the Dobson Police Department in September 2005, but police records indicate that the summons for it was never served. Rebollar is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 25.

• Lowe’s Home Improvement was the scene of a larceny last Friday, when power tools valued at $368 were taken from the store by an unknown suspect.

This included a Craftsman 20-inch gas chainsaw and a DeWalt three-amp multi-tool kit.

• A crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense was discovered on Oct. 7 at Parrish Tire and Automotive on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where two known individuals had used a fraudulent financial card to buy a large quantity of tires in various sizes with a total value of $1,165.

The case was still under investigation at last report.

• An attempted break-in of a utility trailer was discovered on Oct. 7 at the former Rite Aid Pharmacy location on East Lebanon Street, where a Dollar General store is scheduled to open.

A door latch was broken on the 2018 Continental Cargo trailer owned by Paul Robert Huneycutt of China Grove, who is associated with a business called Bob’s Electric there. Nothing was listed as stolen, with the latch damage put at $100.