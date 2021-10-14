Family friendly party set at park

October 14, 2021
From Staff Reports

Surry County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the Fisher River Park 20th Anniversary on Saturday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Admission to the party is free with a donation of one canned food item per person suggested.

There will be games, hay rides, live music, food trucks, a non-competition car show and a movie in the park after dark.

“This would be a great chance for a full day of activities all right here in Surry County,” said Nathan Walls of the Surry County Manager’s office. Walls noted that the inaugural auto show being held at the airport pairs nicely with this event, and as the airport event begins to wrap up people can head right over to Fisher River Park.

A whole day of family fun continues as the Fisher River Park Anniversary kicks off its live music at 1 p.m. with a performance by Mayberry Squares and will be followed at 2 p.m. by local fan favorite Taylor Vaden singing and shaking as Elvis Presley and performing with Memphis Thunder, then the music wraps at 3 p.m. with the Marshall Brothers and Highroad.

Three hours of music for free is great, and after the sun goes down, the movie will begin.

“It’s the fall; the air is crisp and nice. With the movie in the park, a campfire and s’mores, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a great community event,” said Walls.

The event will also feature the following free door prizes: hammocks, hiking socks from Nester Hosiery, camping chairs, headlamps, flashlights, water bottles and other items to help you enjoy the outdoors. While the party celebrates Fisher River Park, it could be you leaving with the gifts.

No gathering is complete without the eats and edibles will be found from a selection of food trucks on hand from T’s Treats, Liz’s Tacos, Nan & Pop’s Ice Cream and more. Fisher River Park is located at 251 County Home Rd, Dobson. For more information, call 336-401-8235.