City comes out on top in water tank standoff

AT&T is the world’s largest telecommunications company and the foremost provider of mobile telephone services in the U.S. — but this didn’t stop little Mount Airy from standing up to the cell phone giant.
And the city has come out on top in a rate dispute involving lease fees paid by AT&T to place cell phone antennas on the familiar blue “Andy and Opie” overhead water storage tank owned by the municipality on Rockford Street.
The issue arose in June, when Mount Airy officials balked at a proposal by AT&T to reduce those fees in the coming years.
When first entering into a lease agreement with AT&T (BellSouth) in 1997, the monthly charge was $1,250 for an initial term of five years, with an option to extend it for four additional five-year terms.
Each of those subsequent five-year renewals has been accompanied by increases in annual lease fees of 15%. And because AT&T has added equipment at the site during the course of the pact, the monthly cost is now $4,228 — or $50,736 annually.
In looking ahead to the next renewal, it was disclosed earlier this year that AT&T was seeking to extend the agreement for six additional five-year terms, with the same $4,228 fee to be paid for the first five years.
Rather than forking over 15% more for each extension after that, AT&T was seeking only a 10% hike, which didn’t sit well with city officials.
Mayor Ron Niland referred to the cell phone market that is becoming more lucrative for providers as time goes by, saying the municipality was justified in demanding the 15% increase. “They need to be fair with us,” he said.
Commissioners Marie Wood and Jon Cawley also opposed AT&T’s attempt to reduce the rate, with Cawley pointing out that it would lock the municipality into a situation of limited fee increases for many years.
Mount Airy Public Works Director Mitch Williams pledged in June to try to renegotiate with the company to maintain the periodic 15% hikes. And that has produced a favorable result for the city government, Williams said during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last week.
City staff negotiations with AT&T were combined with help from tank maintenance representatives and other consultants, the board learned.
This resulted in the company revising its proposal to hike the monthly lease fee 15% for the first five-year term of the next extension, with monthly costs jumping from $4,228 to $4,862. Future term increases will remain at 15%.
“That’s an improvement over what we had last time,” Mayor Niland summed up during the recent meeting, which included the board voting in favor of the amended plan.
“This will take effect in October 2022,” Williams said of the latest renewal.
In response to a question from Commissioner Joe Zalescik, the public works director said other entities also have communications equipment on the Andy and Opie water tank. These include T-Mobile, which pays $2,700 per month in lease fees.
Telecommunications companies tend to seek out such facilities for antenna placements, thus avoiding the costs posed by acquiring their own sites to erect towers along with regulatory and other hurdles.
