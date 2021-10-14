First Sunday cruise-in set in city

The plans are made, the vendors are booked, and all that remains is to roll out the welcome mat for the 55th Annual Autumn Leaves Festival in downtown Mount Airy running Oct. 8-10. A tradition locals and visitors look forward to year round, this year’s festival is chock full of handmade crafts, activities for all ages, live local music and of course lots of delicious food.

The festival began in 1966 as a celebration for tobacco and apple harvesting seasons. Today though it is the celebration of the start of the autumn season and has been named as one of the top 20 events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Running from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. the festival is open as always to the public free of charge. A production of the Mt. Airy Chamber of Commerce, the festival is supported by a dozen corporate sponsors from the area who have stepped up in a big way to help offset the costs.

The title sponsor for the event again this year is Carolina Carports. “Without them, it would be very hard to pull this event off. They really go above and beyond,” Autumn Leaves Festival Director Travis Frye noted. Carolina Carports is also sponsoring a display sure to intrigue the gear heads among us as they show off their ‘as seen on TV’ one-of-a-kind chopper and trike bikes created by the famous American Chopper and Paul Jr. Designs.

The Fleming Family Racing team will also be on hand in conjunction with sponsorship from T-Mobile to display both dirt track and asphalt modifides. T-Mobile will be having their own interactive zones within the festival with games and prizes, along with displays showing off their products and services.

Joining the ranks of sponsors for this year’s Autumn Leaves Festival is Carolina CAT. At a stop sure to draw the attention of kids of all ages, Carolina CAT will have on display pieces of equipment made in North Carolina. To add to the bounty of sound at the festival, Carolina CAT is also sponsoring one of the picker’s tents.

Allegacy Federal Credit Union will be giving participants a chance to show off their skills in a cornhole tournament. Found on Main Street, the cornhole zone will be set up for ‘open-play’ throughout the festival. However, on Saturday the fun begins at 1 p.m. when anyone who plays will be entered into the tournament. A winner will be crowned each hour, with the four winners coming back at 5 p.m. to decide the best of the best. The champion will hold bragging rights and take home a custom made cornhole board courtesy of Allegacy.

“There is something for everyone, including the kids,” Frye advised. An expanded Kid’s Zone this year will stretch the length of City Hall Street and expand the size and scope of the offerings. “In past years the kid’s area was mostly blow-ups like bouncy castles. This year we are adding in a gem mining experience and a petting zoo.”

HDK Ranch of Jonesville will be handling the petting zoo featuring goats, alpacas, mini donkey, mini horse, rabbit, pig, and African tortoises. “We are very excited to be a part of the Autumn Leaves Festival this year and we were just a huge hit at the Pumpkin Festival in Yadkin,” HDK Ranch owner Kimberly Dale said.

“A lot of kiddos don’t get to experience the farm life with all these wonderful animals that we have here at HDK Ranch,” Dale continued. “So, when we have the opportunity to bring them out into the community for these events we feel it’s not only educational but also fun for the kiddos.” Beyond having the chance to enjoy the petting zoo, HDK Ranch will also be providing pony rides.

This year’s expanded kid zone will be open until dusk Friday & Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday. Children in the Kid’s Zone must be accompanied by a guardian at all times.

The 2020 Autumn Leaves Festival was cancelled due to the ongoing public health crisis much to the chagrin of organizers, participants and spectators alike. “It was a tough decision, since the festival means so much to the community,” said past Chamber President James Etringer at the time of the cancellation. Last year marked the first year since President Lyndon Johnson was in office that the Autumn Leaves Festival was not held.

Local vendors and non-profit organizations took a financial hit when the chamber made the difficult decision to cancel last year’s event. “This is a major event for our community, a major event of the chamber. …The cancellation for that festival was hard. … It reaches deep into our community,” Etringer added.

As the fight against Covid-19 continues and as vaccination numbers continue to move slowly higher, the Autumn Leaves Festival 2021 will give everyone an opportunity to step outside, reconnect and enjoy. However, it will take some effort on the part of organizers as well as participants to abide by the Golden Rule and look out for one another’s health during the festival.

Basic good judgement will be of paramount importance for festival goers as the chamber of commerce’s extensive festival website (http://autumnleavesfestival.com/) asks everyone to abide by the three W’s: Wear (your mask), Wait (up to six feet apart when possible), and Wash (your hands often). An easy and often forgotten precaution for all remains to stay home if you are not feeling well.

In an environment such as this though, social distancing will be a challenge. The festival website offers guidance, “We understand that keeping a 6 foot distance from others may be impossible at certain areas of the festival.” festival goers are encouraged to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the chamber of commerce booth being set up in front of Barney’s Cafe.

With hygiene and health protocols in mind, the focus of the Autumn Leaves Festival is truly meant to be one of celebration. The Autumn Leaves Festival is “something that the whole community can gather around, and celebrate the return of the fall season,” said Festival Director Travis Frye. “Back in the early days, it was a celebration of the end of the harvest season, and the changing of the leaves. Now it really has evolved into a juried craft show.”

The 55th Annual Autumn Leaves Festival begins on Friday at 9 a.m. with the Opening Ceremonies being held at 11:30 a.m. and Sugarloaf Mountain Band taking to the main stage immediately after. Admission is free; pets and weapons are not allowed. For more information visit: http://autumnleavesfestival.com.