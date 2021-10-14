First Sunday cruise-in set in city

October 14, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Chrome and eye-catching paint schemes draw automotive enthusiasts to a past Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In held in downtown Mount Airy, which is scheduled to host the next event in the series this Sunday.

Downtown Mount Airy is a quiet, laid-back place on Sunday afternoons, but that will change this weekend when a first-ever cruise-in is held there on that day.

Muscle cars, vintage automobiles and other unique vehicles are expected to roar into the central business district for the event scheduled Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Since being launched in 2010 by the Downtown Business Association, the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series conducted during the warmer months has been a Saturday proposition.

But with COVID-19 causing the series to be cancelled altogether in 2020, its return this year has coincided with the resumption of other gatherings competing for the same days on the calendar in the summer and fall due to reschedulings.

Rather than stringing events back to back on particular Saturdays and chancing logistical problems, the decision was made to hold the October and November 2021 cruise-ins on Sunday, according to Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh.

He expects Sunday’s installment to operate as smoothly as a fine-tuned engine of a 1957 Chevy, under the usual format.

“It’ll still be run just like it is,” Marsh said.

This includes participating cruise-in vehicles being parked along North Main and side streets downtown, both diagonally and parallel in a manner that allows one lane for others to cruise through the central business district.

Meanwhile, folks can gather along the street to look at the vehicles and enjoy music provided from a DJ station at the gazebo on the corner of Main and West Oak for what is usually a well-attended social event. October cruise-ins here also are typically accompanied by some participants decorating their vehicles for Halloween.

Marsh acknowledged that the scheduling change could cause a degree of disruption with the gathering that has grown increasingly popular with more than 500 vehicles cruising in at times.

“I believe it will be a good turnout,” he said, “but I don’t know if it will be as big as we’ve been having.”

Marsh added that one possible drawback in this regard stems from the fact some cruise-in participants come in from out-of-state and tend to stay in town for the entire weekend. The timing of the Sunday schedule might interfere with that practice, he said.

The 2021 Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series is slated to end on Nov. 14.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.