White Plains names bus riders of month

October 14, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Student Corban Billo, Catherine Douglas, Cambrey Newman and Sayri Reyes Jacinto were recently recognized for their “excellent behavior” on the school buses. (Submitted photo)

Every month, White Plains Elementary School’s bus drivers recognize students who have excellent behavior on the school bus.

The latest buds riders of the month are Corban Billo, Catherine Douglas, Cambrey Newman and Sayri Reyes Jacinto.