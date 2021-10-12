Health Department offering Pfizer booster

October 12, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will be hosting a drive-through Pfizer booster dose mass vaccination clinic on Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Dobson Farmer’s Market. No appointment is required. This mass vaccination clinic will be for Pfizer booster doses only.

Center officials said they will be following NC Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding who is eligible. According to those guidelines, individuals who qualify include people who are 65 years of age and older, or who are 18 years of age and older, and:

– Live or work in a nursing home or other long-term care residential facility;

– Have a medical condition that puts themat high risk for severe illness; for example obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes;

– Works in a high-risk profession, meaning the person comes in contact with a lot of people, and you don’t know their vaccination status; for example, health care workers, first responders, teachers, food processing workers, retail and restaurant workers, and public transportation workers;

– Live or work in a place where many people live together; for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories, or other group living settings in colleges or universities.

According to Maggie Simmons of the Health and Nutrition Center, as of Tuesday morning 8,806 people in Surry County had received the Pfizer vaccine and are potentially eligible for the booster.

All totaled, 33,599 Surry County residents are fully vaccinated, and 35,972 residents have at least one dose of the two-dose vaccinations.

The booster shots are part of a continuing effort to rein in the spread of COVID-19. In Surry County, the 14-day daily average of new cases stood at 37 on Tuesday, a significant drop from the nearly 100-cases-per day the county was averaging at one point in September, but still high enough that health officials consider the county with significant community spread.

All totaled, Surry County has seen 11,939 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 220 deaths.

Individuals who are interested in the Pfizer booster shot may receive their booster vaccine 6 months after their second Pfizer dose. Approval for a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine is still pending. At this time, it is not recommended that those who received the Moderna vaccine get a Pfizer booster dose.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will also be offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in-house, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., by appointment or walk-in. Dose one and two of COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered by walk-in or appointment during these same hours. To make an appointment, please call us at 336-401-8400.

For more information, please call us at 336-401-8400 or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SurryCountyHealthandNutritionCenter/ for the latest updates.

