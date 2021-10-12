City maintains stellar safety record

The city government has achieved a safety milestone that shows how something positive can result from a tragedy.
It was in June 1991 when two employees of Mount Airy’s wastewater treatment plant off U.S. 52-South were overcome by fumes while trying to unclog a pipe at the bottom of a sludge well pit containing raw sewage.
One of those workers, James William Reece, 52, who had worked at the facility for more than 20 years, later died from exposure to toxic gases after being hospitalized in Winston-Salem.
The incident drew the scrutiny of OSHA (the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the N.C. Department of Labor, resulting in 14 serious violations against the city.
This included having only a written safety procedure in place with employees not properly trained, a lack of appropriate testing equipment and failing to act on warnings by outside agencies to implement necessary precautions.
Mount Airy responded by embarking on an ambitious effort aimed at preventing a similar tragedy.
“As city manager, I said, ‘never again on my watch do we want to be making a call to someone saying that your husband or wife is not coming home,’” recalled Mayor Ron Niland, who served as manager during the 1990s.
Niland made mention of the fatal incident during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday, when the city’s 25th year of participation in the Public Sector Star Program of the N.C. Department of Labor was celebrated.
This involves the Carolina Star designation, which recognizes state agencies and local governments for their leadership and success in providing safe and healthy work environments.
A national first
On the heels of the wastewater plant tragedy, Mount Airy not only became the first Carolina Star local government recipient in North Carolina but also was the first municipality in the nation to achieve Public Sector Star status in 1996.
“It was a commitment then and it’s been a commitment over 25 years now for the city,” Niland said Thursday when presenting a large plaque commemorating that milestone to Alan Freeman, a retired police captain who now heads a city safety team.
It plays a key role in providing training and knowledge to protect municipal employees — who number about 170 at full strength.
Participation in the Carolina Star intiative has coincided with the city of Mount Airy implementing various programs to reduce injuries or illnesses among municipal employees which exceed OSHA guidelines.
Mount Airy is reevaluated for participation on a periodic basis and has been recertified on each occasion.
“We have a recertification coming up next year,” Freeman said.
He added Thursday that a culture has been created whereby everyone is encouraged to identify any practices that need to be changed, which tend to be acted on immediately.
The results have included low rates of work days missed among employees, along with transfers and restrictions required by on-the-job injuries or illnesses.
Those metrics are especially noteworthy given the high risk posed to some municipal employees over the years, not only those in police and firefighter positions but garbage collection — rated as the fifth-most-dangerous job in America.
“This is a real special recognition,” Niland said when presenting the glistening 25-year plaque to Freeman, given the history that brought it about. “This is an award that is special to me, actually.”
The mayor also read the names of other safety team members, some of whom were in attendance, including Scarlett Speight, Cody Atkins, Justin Mayes, Scott Taylor, Chris Mallory, Danny Draughn, Bruce Fenstermaker, Kim Wilson, Dennis Jefferson and Jamie Poe.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.