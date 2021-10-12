Woman facing trial for impersonating officer

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Littrell

A young Mount Airy woman charged with impersonating an officer is facing an upcoming court date after being arrested for failing to appear for an earlier hearing.

The case involved Ellie Martha Littrell, 19, whose address has been listed variously as 1504 W. Fairfield Drive and 335 Willow St., No. 218, dates to June 25, when city police responded to a call at The Loaded Goat restaurant downtown.

This transpired after someone walked out of that establishment without paying the check, according to information provided by Capt. Barry Van Hoy.

Littrell was identified as a person of interest in that incident, Van Hoy indicated, and subsequently located that evening by Officer H.D. Wilburn at White Elephant Beer Co. on Market Street.

Arrest records state that Littrell identified herself to Wilburn as an officer in training with the Mount Airy Police Department, which was proven to be false. Her occupation actually is listed as a travel nurse for a local home health-care agency.

A warrant charging Littrell with impersonating a law enforcement officer was filed on June 26 and she was served with it that day at her residence on Willow Street. After being arrested on the misdemeanor offense, a local magistrate released Littrell under a $1,000 secured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 23.

However, Littrell did not show up in court, leading to an order for arrest being issued for her on Sept. 20, police records show.

She was taken into custody by city officers on Oct. 3 at her most recent address on West Fairfield Drive and held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

Littrell, who has since been released from custody, is now scheduled to be in District Court on Nov. 29.

