Cedar Ridge Elementary scores 100

October 12, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Cedar Ridge Elementary Schoo.l child nutrition staff members pose for a photo shortly after the staff and school received a 100 on a health department inspection. (Submitted photo)

The Cedar Ridge Elementary School’s Child Nutrition staff and facilities were recently inspected and received a sanitation grade of 100.

“We are extremely proud of their hard work to keep our facilities clean and sanitary but we are even more proud of the work they do to feed our students and staff and create lasting relationships with each and every child that comes into the cafeteria,” school officials said of the honor.