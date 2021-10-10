Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Arlin Daniel Sechrist, 24, of Forsyth County to Kristen Lydia Sisk, 23, of Surry County.

– Terry Steven Petty Jr., 23, of Surry County to Lori Beth Holcomb Hodgin, 22, of Surry County.

– Michael Jonathan Laine, 27, of Aiken County to Margaret Riley Wallner, 25, of Aiken County, South Carolina.

– Randall Gray Edmonds, 66, of Stokes County to Pamela Denise Johnson, 64, Surry County.

– Martin Stilar Church, 31, of Leon County to Parris Koren Hardy, 27, of Leon County.

– Gary Trevor Niston, 50, of Surry County to Sharon Renee Slater, 48, of Surry County.

– Toby Douglas Hayes, 50, Davidson County to Martha Michelle Fishel, 53, of Davidson County.

– James Ervin Anderson, 46, of Surry County to Tina Jane Anderson, 49, Surry County.

– Harley Joe Dalton, 40, Surry County to Kayla Deanna Ward, 34, of Surry County.

– Adriel Angelo Grgic, 22, of Surry County to Joselyn America Bueno Garcia, 23, of Surry County.

– John Kelly McCormick, 25, of Yadkin County to Patty Alicia Puckett, 39, of Surry County.

– Stephen Chase Mosley, 22, of Watauga County to McKinzie Jade Reaves, 23, of Watauga County.