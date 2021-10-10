What rain?

Fleming Family Racing was on display this weekend, sponsored by T-Mobile.
Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
Carolina Carports Inc. had a custom trike on display at the festival.
Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
Master Blacksmith Joe Allen demonstrates his craft in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Natural History.
Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News
Main Street was shoulder-to-shoulder people on Saturday as shoppers flocked to the Autumn Leaves Festival.
Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News
While many people come to Mount Airy during the festival for shopping, quite a few make their way down Main Street primarily to socialize with friends and family.
Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News
A little bit of cloud cover never stopped a determined shopper from their rounds.
So was the case Friday and Saturday as the Autumn Leaves Festival in Mount Airy launched its 55th annual showcase of arts, crafts, food and music. After a yearlong absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting back to the business of having some good old fashioned fun was more than welcome.
For those who arrived before the official opening ceremony on Friday morning, the pick of the litter was to be had from the craft booths up and down Main Street. Trying to beat the crowd early was Jacob Pearson of Cana, Virginia, who was spotted deep in the line for Peachey’s Baking Company.
“I think I’m buying donuts for everyone here. That’s OK, have you smelled these? My goodness.” Pearson’s assessment must have not been far from the mark based on the length of line, and the broad smiles afterward.
As the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce representatives got the main stage set up for the opening, the sound team worked diligently on their boards to ensure they were ready for the start of the music. Travis Frye, Autumn Leaves Festival director, helped open the festivities by thanking the many corporate sponsors and the attendees for coming out. Frye wanted to make a special note of thanks to the many public safety agencies that helped provide security and rescue services to event.
With a plea to the crowd and to the skies of, “Have a good time, it’s not gonna rain!” Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland opened the festival.
A walk up and down Main Street was a veritable Who’s Who of Mount Airy and Surry County. Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt was seen smiling and shaking hands as he walked down the street. Yet it was the less formal recognitions that make Autumn Leaves Festival so enjoyable. The atmosphere of neighbor seeing neighbor, friends seeing friends, and strangers being welcomed into the community as friends is what makes Autumn Leaves more than a street fair, but a true destination event of the Southeast, according to many who visit the event.
Single shoppers and couples meandered through the hundreds of booths, but noticeable were the whole families who came together for the event. Young kids with faces painted with a tiger stripe or stars could be seen, often a bright balloon tied to their wrist for a short time before one went fluttering off into the cloudy sky. The pony rides and petting zoo provided in the Kids Zone this year were a treat, and more than one sibling was seen watching with envy as their brother or sister took that pony ride.
Not listed for sale on any vendor sheet, but found in abundance at every booth was a feeling of welcoming hospitality. For those not from the area, more than one explanation was given standing outside of Snappy Lunch as to what a pork chop sandwich is.
Local resident Dylan O’Neal advised that he comes every year, and was planning on coming back again later Friday. “For now, it’s about the candy corn and the ground steak sandwich,” O’Neal said gesturing toward the Flat Rock Ruritan Club’s food stand. “But I’ll be back. It’s fun to come at night, it can be busier at night.”
Perhaps not at record setting attendance levels to begin the day due to rain and lingering overcast skies, the shoppers came out for the handmade crafts. “You can tell so much care was put into things here. I can find quality items here that I’m happy to display in my home,” Shelia Lee of Belews Creek said. “I may even get a big chunk of my Christmas shopping done today too.”
Walking around the whole festival a couple of times may be needed to make sure nothing was missed. With some vendors tucked down a side street, a blacksmith display in the courtyard of the Regional History Museum, the Kids Zone, the Fleming Family Racing team, or the dozens of food vendors – many said it’s fun to explore the Autumn Leaves Festival. You never know, you may turn a corner and find one solitary picker on a stump taking requests. It turns out he does know “Rocky Top” and doesn’t mind if you dance your heart out.
The Autumn Leaves Festival continues Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday noon – 6 p.m.