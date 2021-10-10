LeFevre Quartet to hold concert Sunday

October 10, 2021 Mount Airy News Church, News 0

The LeFevre Quartet will be performing a Southern Gospel Music concert Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy.

The LeFevre Quartet will highlight a concert Sunday at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Since 1921, the LeFevre name has been synonymous with gospel music. The LeFevre Quartet was formed in 2005 and was voted the 2006 Singing News Fan Award’s Horizon Group of the Year. Their 2009 song “Big Mighty God” was nominated for a Dove Award, and The LeFevre Quartet has been nominated as a Top 10 Traditional Quartet in the Singing News Fan Awards on numerous occasions.

Their last two albums from New Day Records/Daywind have produced three No. 1 hit songs. Mount Airy Wesleyan’s pastor, Rev. Eric Smith, notes, “Mike LeFevre is not only a member of one of the most legendary families in gospel music, but he has also made a name for himself in the Southern Gospel Music genre. The LeFevre name is truly legendary in gospel circles, but it takes more than a famous name to become as popular as The LeFevre Quartet. They have great voices, great energy, and a heart for ministry. Their goal is to reach the world with a message of hope, grace, and salvation through Jesus Christ.”

The concert is free and open to the public. Mount Airy Wesleyan Church is located at 2063 South Main Street, Mount Airy. Interested persons may contact Mount Airy Wesleyan at 336-786-7250 or contact the church via website or Facebook. A love offering will be taken during the service.