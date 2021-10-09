New commissioner takes seat in Dobson

October 9, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

Dobson Town Clerk Misty Marion administers the oath of office to Walter White, who was appointed to a vacant seat on the Dobson Town Board of Commissioners.

<p>New Dobson Commissioner Walter White and his wife, Betsy White, pose for a picture.</p>

New Dobson Commissioner Walter White and his wife, Betsy White, pose for a picture.

The Dobson Board of Commissioners has a new member.

Walter White was sworn into office Wednesday, after being chosen by the board to fill the seat left vacant in June when John Lawson stepped down from the board after 13 years. He left for health reasons, as well as to spend more time with his son in Raleigh.

White may be a new commissioner, but he’s not new to serving in public office in Dobson.

“Walter has served on both the town’s ABC Board and our planning board and has always been an asset on both,” said Town Manager Laura Neely. “I have enjoyed working with Walter on the planning board and have always appreciated the time and thoughtfulness that he puts into each meeting and tough decision.

“I know he will display the same thoroughness and community-minded approach as a commissioner and I look forward to working with him in a different capacity. He brings valuable insight to the board as a local business owner and displays genuine dedication to our small town.”

White’s term expires in December 2022. He is married to Betsy White and they share a daughter named Faith.