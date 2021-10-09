Tons of litter picked up in Surry

October 9, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Bags of bagged litter line Interstate 77 in Surry County as a result of recent cleanup efforts.

If local roadsides look tidier nowadays, it’s likely due to respective cleanup efforts launched through the N.C. Department of Transportation and Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.

This includes the work of DOT crews, contractors and volunteers which has resulted in 146,130 pounds of litter picked up so far this year across Surry County.

Of that total, 1,335 pounds were achieved through the state’s Adopt-A-Highway Program in which groups, individuals and families commit to keeping designated roadways clean; 1,140 pounds by DOT forces; and 143,655 through contract operations.

“Contractors pick up a bunch for us,” DOT spokesman David Uchiyama explained regarding the whopping total achieved by the latter faction. “I think it’s part of the mowing contracts.”

Collection figures were reported by the Department of Transportation this past week on the heels of the two-week Fall Litter Sweep, which saw more than 418,000 pounds of roadside refuse picked up statewide.

More than 422,000 pounds of litter has been collected since Jan. 1 in Division 11, which includes Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell and Watauga counties.

Statewide, DOT crews, contractors and volunteers have cleared more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides, which is approaching the North Carolina record for litter collection set in 2019. Officials estimate the agency and its partners will surpass that milestone of 10.5 million pounds within a month.

They say much of the success in Surry and other Division 11 counties is owed, in part, to the 236 Adopt-A-Highway groups in that division. The department always is looking for more volunteer groups, with interested participants urged to visit ncdot.gov/DontTrashNC to see how they can get involved.

The DOT provides a safety video, safety vests, gloves and reversible orange and blue bags for trash and recycling, respectively. The department additionally removes bags of trash from roadsides once volunteers request a litter pickup.

City efforts

Mount Airy cleanup campaigns specifically focused on the city also have produced good results this year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, who additionally is serving as interim city manager.

Though Lewis lacked poundage figures Friday, he pointed out that the local Appearance Commission operating through the parks and rec division planned, organized and implemented a litter campaign in the spring with more than 30 streets cleaned.

“We hope to continue to offer programs like this in the future,” he added in praising the dedication and commitment exhibited by the appearance group.

“The local Rotary clubs do a great job of helping with these efforts as they have adopted Independence Boulevard, Greenhill Road and Riverside Drive.” The Appearance Commission has adopted Hamburg Road.

Those groups clean their respective areas quarterly, Lewis mentioned.

“We hope we can get more civic groups, businesses and individuals to join these efforts in the future — the city of Mount Airy is committed to beautification projects.”

Reporting offenders

Everyone agrees that while the community spirit exhibited by volunteers cleaning roadsides is admirable, the ultimate goal involves not littering in the first place.

Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life, DOT officials say.

Everyone can do their part to prevent roadside litter by adhering to these tips:

• Always secure loads;

• Clear truck beds of any and all trash and debris before driving;

• Never toss garbage from a vehicle.

Someone seen littering from a vehicle can be reported to a NCDOT Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.