Fisher River Park to mark 20th anniversary

October 9, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Reports

Surry County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the Fisher River Park 20th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Admission to the party is free with a donation of one canned food item per person suggested.

There will be games, hay rides, live music, food trucks, car show, a campfire for making S’mores and a movie in the park after dark.

The live music begins a 1 p.m. with a performance by Mayberry Squares and will be followed at 2 p.m. by The King himself, Elvis Presley (known to some as Taylor Vaden), and wrapping at 3 p.m. with the Marshall Brothers and Highroad.

After the sun goes down the movie will begin.

“Come out and enjoy an evening with your neighbors under the stars at Fisher River Park,” county parks officials said. “The movie selection at this time remains to be decided, but S’mores could make nearly any movie better.”

Additional edibles will be found from a selection of food trucks on hand from T’s Treats, Liz’s Tacos, Nan & Pop’s Ice Cream and more. Fisher River Park is located at 251 County Home Rd, Dobson. For more information, call 336-401-8235.